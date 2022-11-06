NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022

The Baltimore Ravens travel to the Bayou to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night showdown at the Superdome. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Ravens-Saints prediction.

The Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Lamar Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Also, he rushed nine times for 43 yards. Gus Edwards rushed 11 times for 65 yards. However, he left the game with an injury and is doubtful to play this weekend. Kenyon Drake added seven rushes for 62 yards. Meanwhile, Isaiah Likely caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Mark Andrew caught only three passes for 33 yards and also has an injury designation this weekend.

The Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Andy Dalton completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Alvin Kamara rushed 18 times for 62 yards for a touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 96 yards and two additional scores. Taysom Hill added 11 rushers for 61 yards, while Chris Olave had five receptions for 52 yards. The Saints thrived on defense, with Payton Turner generating two sacks. Also, Tyrann Mathieu had an interception.

The Ravens and the Saints have not had many matchups in their history.

The Saints won the last matchup 24-23 in a nailbiter in Baltimore on a missed extra point by Justin Tucker. Significantly, Kamara rushed 17 times for 64 yards and a touchdown. Hill rushed six times for 35 yards in that contest. Ironically, Jackson was still a bench player during that time, backing up Joe Flacco. It will be his first official start against the Saints.

Here are the Ravens-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Saints Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -1.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-104)

Under: 47.5 (-118)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens are fifth in points per game and second in rushing yards per game. Jackson has a 94.2 quarterback rating with a 63 percent completion percentage. Additionally, he has passed for 1,635 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also rushing 75 times for 553 yards and two scores. Kenyan Drake has rushed 49 times for 251 yards and a touchdown while catching seven for 29 yards and a score. Likewise, Justice Hill has rushed 28 times for 179 yards but has not found the endzone yet. Edwards has 27 rushes for 131 yards and two touchdowns but likely will miss Monday’s game. Meanwhile, Andrews has 42 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns but also might miss Monday’s game. Devin Duvernay has 24 catches for 313 yards and three scores and will need to do more to contribute.

The defense has had mixed results. Ultimately, they are 19th in points allowed per game but also sixth in interceptions. Justin Houston has generated eight solo tackles and six sacks. Moreover, Patrick Queen now has 38 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Chuck Clark has 35 solo tackles, while Marcus Williams has added 26 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can get the lead early. Additionally, they must stop the New Orleans running game.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints are eighth in points per game, 12th in yards per game, and eighth in rushing yards per game. Likewise, they are 8th on third-down conversions. Dalton is the quarterback now in the absence of Jameis Winston. So far, he has a 95.1 quarterback rating with a 65.2 percent completion percentage. Dalton has thrown for 1,175 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. Additionally, Kamara has rushed 95 times for 413 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught 33 passes for 287 yards and two scores. Kamara scored all his touchdowns last weekend.

Hill has rushed 39 times for 337 yards and five touchdowns. Also, Chris Olave has caught 37 passes for 547 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has struggled defensively, ranking 28th in points allowed per game. Their shutout last weekend was the best performance of the season. Now, they will face one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

The Saints will cover the spread if they can keep Jackson off the field. Substantially, the best way to do this is to run the ball and move the clock.

Final Ravens-Saints Prediction & Pick

The Ravens will be without two key players on offense. However, they still have the talent to withstand the injuries. Jackson can still get the ball anywhere he wants, and his legs can propel him. Expect the Ravens to cover the spread and win this showdown on Monday Night Football.

