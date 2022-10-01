NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Seattle Seahawks will head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions in a solid matchup at Ford Field. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Lions prediction and pick.

The Seahawks are coming off a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Geno Smith completed 32 of his 44 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Additionally, Rashaad Penny rushed 14 times for 666 yards. Tyler Lockett caught nine passes for 76 yards. Also, D.K. Metcalf caught five passes (on 12 targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown. The defense ultimately allowed Cordarelle Patterson to run over them for an astonishing 141 yards.

The Lions lost 28-24 to the Minnesota Vikings, blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Jared Goff completed 25 of his 41 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Additionally, Jamaal Williams rushed 20 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns. D’Andre Swift added seven rushes on 31 yards but struggled with an injury and might not play this Sunday. Subsequently, Josh Reynolds caught six passes for 96 yards. Amon-Ra St. brown also had six receptions for 73 yards, but he went down with an ankle injury and also might miss this Sunday’s game.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-5. These teams last met on January 2, 2022, when the Hawks won 51-29. Penny rushed 25 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Metcalf caught six passes for 63 yards and three touchdowns, while Lockett caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

The two players who produced for the Lions might not play. Consequently, Swift rushed four times for 32 yards as the game got out of hand fast. St. Brown caught eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Goff is 5-4 in his career against the Hawks, all while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the Seahawks-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Lions Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +3.5 (-112)

Detroit Lions: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 47.5 (-114)

Under: 47.5 (-106)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Smith has not been anything close to what Russell Wilson was. He has thrown for 717 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Now, he looks to pick it up against a defense with some vulnerabilities. Penny has 141 yards on a 47.0 yards-per-game clip but is still searching for his first touchdown. Moreover, he needs to produce to take pressure off Smith. Lockett has caught 21 passes for 211 yards on a 70.3 yards-per-game clip. However, he also has not scored and is still looking for that first score. Metcalf has caught 16 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Amazingly, tight end Will Dissly has eight catches for 77 yards but has also secured two touchdowns. Dissly and Smith seem to have a small connection and should capitalize on that.

The Hawks rank 28th in points-per-game, 20th in points-allowed-per-game, and 26th in yards-per-game. Moreover, they also rank 30th in time-of-possession, third in third-down conversion rate, and 22nd in sacks.

The defense must get off the field and slow down an offense that is hurting. The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can produce on offense. Subsequently, they need Penny to run wild and Lockett to get open in space to have a genuine chance.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions are a great offensive team. However, they are hurting right now. Swift and St. Brown likely won’t play, which leaves some holes in their offense.

Goff has a quarterback rating of 92.4 with 748 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. Swift has 231 rushing yards for a touchdown and eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Williams has 168 yards and four touchdowns. St. Brown has 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Reynolds has 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has 10 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions rank second in points-per-game and 32nd in points-allowed-per-game. Additionally, they are third in the NFL in yards-per-game. Detroit ranks 15th in time-of-possession, 19th in third-down conversion rate, and 12th in sacks. Detroit did a great job keeping their offense on the field for most of last week’s game against the Vikings. However, the defense could not generate any pressure in the fourth quarter.

The Lions will cover the spread if they can get the ground game going, which frees Goff to take chances. Likewise, they will need Reynolds and Hockenson to step up if St. Brown misses time. Moreover, the defense must stop Penny from running all over them. It is time for Williams to shine again.

Final Seahawks-Lions Prediction & Pick

Even with the injuries, Detroit is the better shot here. The Lions could easily be 2-1 if not for a late-game collapse. This matchup will be close, but the Lions will barely cover the spread.

Final Seahawks-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions: -3.5 (-108)