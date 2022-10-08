NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022

A pair of teams who are desperate for a win will meet on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks will travel south to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Seahawks-Saints prediction and pick will be made.

Entering play this weekend, Seattle sits with a record of 2-2 through four games and has to be feeling pretty good about themselves With tons of draft capital after the Russell Wilson trade in March and Smith appearing to be playing better than Wilson nearly a month into the regular season, the Seahawks can make a big statement with another win against the Saints.

Fresh off of a heartbreaking 28-25 loss to the Vikings across the Atlantic, the Saints aren’t officially in panic mode but they just might be if they can’t figure out how to overcome an intriguing Seahawks team. Without a doubt, starting off the season 1-3 is less than ideal, but the good news is that New Orleans has only lost by one possession in their previous two games and seems to be close to righting their wrongs. Not to mention, but QB Andy Dalton may be in line for another start with Jameis Winston’s status as doubtful for this weekend.

Here are the Seahawks-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Saints Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +5.5 (-118)

New Orleans Saints: -5.5 (-104)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Is it crazy to say that Seahawks fans might enjoy watching the Broncos lose more than their own team coming out victorious? Apparently, it might not be as crazy as one would think. Certainly, Seattle found solace in watching the Broncos come up short in playing one of the worst primetime games in recent memory on Thursday Night Football. For those of you that forgot, the Seahawks received Denver’s first and second-round picks for the next two seasons in exchange for Russel Wilson and unless the Broncos can figure it out offensively, the Hawks may be sitting nicely for years to come.

Obviously, not many people expected the Seahawks to be very competitive on the football field, but another win against a slumping Saints squad may start to raise some eyebrows around the league. In order to get the job done and cover the spread on the road, Seattle needs to clean up some sloppiness on the defensive end of the football. Thus far, Seattle has been a liability with the 31st-ranked defense in the league in what has been stemming from surrendering far too many big plays. The Seahawks cannot afford to let the Saints do what they want offensively, so expect coach Pete Carroll to tighten the screws in that department.

How much longer can Geno keep up his stellar play? A journeymen quarterback for a majority of his career, Smith has never played the position better than right now. Alongside running back Rashad Penny in the backfield, the Seahawks’ ticket to covering the spread will have to come from the offense. Who would’ve thought?

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the new era in New Orleans is not what the Saints had in mind. After parting ways with Sean Payton before the season, the Saints decided to turn to longtime NFL defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to lead the franchise into uncharted waters. Through the team’s first four games, New Orleans has been hit with a dose of poor play to the injury bug and everything in between. The good news? There is still 13 games to be played for the Saints to get this right.

While Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks may be considered a must-win, the Saints have struggled to find quarterback stability since Drew Brees retired and they need Winston to be that guy. Since coming into the league back in 2014, Winston has been praised for his arm talent but is constantly critiqued for his questionable decision-making that has cost his teams. He is also been injured with foot and ankle issues. Because of this, Andy Dalton will be in line for another opportunity to show what he can do if Winston cannot suit up. A week ago in London, Dalton threw for 236 yards while tossing one touchdown and could be in store for a stellar performance in facing off against a shaky Seahawks defense.

In addition, the Saints need more production from star running back Alvin Kamara. Arguably the most talented player on the roster, Kamara has also struggled with injuries and even missed last week’s game overseas. Now back to fully practicing this week, it is time that the shifty halfback explodes for his best game of the season.

Final Seahawks-Saints Prediction & Pick

Stuck within a logjam of squads that sit around the .500 mark in the NFC, both the Seahawks and the Saints would benefit greatly by picking up a much-needed win. However, it will be asking a lot for the Saints to cover the -5.5 spread against a Seahawks team that just dropped 48 points a week ago.

Final Seahawks-Saints Prediction & Pick: Seahawks +5.5 (-118)