By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Houston Texans will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below.

Houston is arguably the worst team in the league, going 1-10-1 in the first season under head coach Lovie Smith. A lack of talent on the roster has been the glaring issue for this team. Now, the quarterback position has come into speculation, as Davis Mills is back as the starter.

Dallas is second in the loaded NFC East division with a 9-3 record, including a three-game losing streak. Head coach Mike McCarthy has turned around his job status with a successful season. Even with an early season injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas is destined for the playoffs.

Here are the Texans-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Cowboys Odds

Houston Texans: +17.5 (-118)

Dallas Cowboys: -17.5 (-104)

Over: 44.5 (-104)

Under: 44.5 (-118)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

Davis Mills is back as starting quarterback, after a two-week hiatus for Kyle Allen. Mills has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mills has also rushed for a touchdown. Overall, Houston has thrown for 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Dameon Pierce leads the team with 861 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Houston has rushed for 1,055 yards and five touchdowns as a team. Dallas has allowed 1,557 rushing yards and just six touchdowns to opponents.

Brandin Cooks leads the team with 520 receiving yards but is likely to miss this one with a calf injury. Nico Collins is second with 481 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with two touchdown catches. Jordan Adkins and Chris Moore are also tied with two touchdown catches. Dallas has allowed 2,480 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes to their opponents. Houston has averaged 15.7 points per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dak Prescott has played in seven games since returning from his injury, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,563 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Prescott has also rushed for a touchdown. Tony Pollard leads the team with 852 rushing yards and is tied for the lead with eight touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott is tied for the team lead with eight touchdowns and ranks second with 654 rushing yards. Dallas has rushed for 1,751 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Houston has allowed 2,029 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb leads the team with 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup are tied for second with three touchdown catches. Jake Ferguson and Pollard each have caught two touchdowns. Dallas has passed for 2,614 yards while Houston has allowed 2,666 passing yards to their opponents. Dallas has averaged 27.8 points per game, which is third in the league.

Dallas’ defense has been lethal, ranking third in the league by holding opponents to 17.2 points per game. Micah Parsons leads the team with 12 sacks, and Dorance Armstrong, Jr. has registered eight sacks. Dallas has sacked opponents 48 times, and Houston has allowed 33. Look out, Davis Mills.

Final Texans-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Well, this is all but secured as a Dallas victory. It is hard to see Houston winning many, if any, of their remaining games. This one is no different. Cowboys by a lot in my opinion.

Final Texans-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas -17.5 (-104), over 44.5 (-104)