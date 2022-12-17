By Chris Spiering · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans for an AFC battle Sunday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Titans enter LA just two games ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead. This is a crucial game for the Titans as they aim to earn another division title with a win and a Jags loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at (7-6) the Titans are likely to make the playoffs and need this win to gain their momentum back after getting handled by the Jaguars 36-22 last week.

As for the Chargers, they are also (7-6) but need a lot of help to get into the postseason. They are currently the 8th seed in the AFC behind the New England Patriots, who own the tiebreaker due to conference wins. LA is coming off a Sunday Night win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 in what was their biggest win of the season. If the Chargers win this game then that should give them a ton of motivation to work their way back into the postseason.

Here are the Titans-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Chargers Odds

Tennessee Titans: +3 (-118)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-104)

Over: 46.5 (-108)

Under: 46.5 (-112)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

This is a solid line for the Titans here. As we all know the Titans have struggled offensively, but this is a game where they can find their groove again. Their last great offensive game was the SNF game against the Green Bay Packers back in Week 11 when they won 27-17. Since then, it’s been three weeks in a row of awful play and Derrick Henry has been limited outside of last week’s performance. Tennessee needs to feed Henry the ball 50 times on Sunday. The Chargers own the worst run defense in the NFL allowing an abysmal 147 rush yards per game. Furthermore, Derwin James is doubtful to play with a quad injury. With how elite Henry is, he should rush for at least 150 yards in this game without question. Ryan Tannehill needs to have a great game as well and must locate his passes.

The biggest factor in this game will be the Titans’ defensive secondary. Can they find a way to disrupt Justin Herbert? The Bolts’ o-line did a great job of protecting Herbert last week, and DT Jeffery Simmons is banged up heading into this week but will play with an ankle injury. So, the defensive front for Tennessee likely won’t have the best day. That forces the defensive backs to step up and find a way to shut down the Chargers’ passing game. The team is missing three DBs: Trey Avery, Kristian Fulton, and Amani Hooker. Kevin Byard and Roger McCreary must have an elite game.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers are the favorites to win at home this week. This team understands how important this game is. They can only afford to lose one more game if they want to make the postseason but this one is certainly the toughest opponent of the four remaining. The defense must play as they did against the Dolphins if they want a chance. However, this is a completely different offense they will be facing. Miami had a dynamic passing attack that the Bolts found a way to contain. This week, it’s a downhill rusher who is known to be one of the biggest forces of all time. Backup running back Dontrell Hilliard is out with a neck injury so Henry will be tasked with even more carries. LA must shut him down if they want to win this game.

Mike Williams and Keenan Allen being available is everything to Herbert and the Chargers’ offense. You saw him complete 39 of 51 passes last weekend because he had all of his weapons back. Another underrated weapon returning for Herbert is tight end, Donald Parham. The 6-foot-9 TE has been an elite RedZone weapon for Herbert in years past and has a chance to help this team elevate their game ahead of the postseason.

If Derwin James Jr. and Joey Bosa are the only two players out for LA this week, then that is a great sign moving forward. This team has been banged up all year but is still in a position to contend.

Final Titans-Chargers Prediction & Pick

I like the Chargers to cover this spread and win in a nail-biter on Sunday. Every single Chargers game is close and I expect the Titans to show up. This will come down to a late 4th quarter possession and I believe the Chargers want it more.

Final Titans-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Chargers -3 (-104)