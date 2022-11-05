NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FedEx Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below.

Minnesota has surged to a 6-1 record this season, convincingly in first place in the NFC North. After splitting their first two games, Minnesota has ripped off a five-game winning streak. Kevin O’Connell seems to have unlocked something that has been lacking in Minnesota.

Washington has worked to a 4-4 record, winning three games in a row following a rough four-game losing streak. Despite the even record, head coach Ron Rivera’s team finds themselves in fourth place in the NFC East. A week-fourteen bye could hurt this team soon.

Here are the Vikings-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Commanders Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-115)

Washington Commanders: +3 (-105)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Kirk Cousins may actually be a good quarterback after all. After years of yo-yoing between good and average, Cousins has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,734 yards with eleven touchdowns and five interceptions. Dalvin Cook leads the team with 561 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Both Alexander Mattison and Cousins have scored two rushing touchdowns. Justin Jefferson is the favorite target for Cousins, leading the team with 52 catches for 752 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Adam Thielen is second with 351 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The team will miss Irv Smith, Jr. who is expected to miss at least two months with a high ankle sprain. Minnesota ranks ninth with 24.7 points per game.

Minnesota has been okay defensively, ranking fourteenth with 20.6 points allowed per game. Jordan Hicks leads the team with 62 tackles, including two sacks along with an interception. Za’Darius Smith leads the team with an impressive eight and a half sacks. Minnesota has totaled 21 sacks. Keep in mind that Washington has surrendered 26 sacks this season. Harrison Smith leads the team with three interceptions, while four other Vikings have totaled one each.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Washington has turned to Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve. In two starts, Heinicke has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 480 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Antonio Gibson leads the team with 292 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Brian Robinson, Jr. is second with 175 rushing yards and a touchdown. Washington has totaled 835 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a team. Terry McLaurin leads the team with 553 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Curtis Samuel has hauled in 42 passes to lead the team and also has two touchdown catches. Jahan Dotson, who leads the team with four touchdown catches, still has not practiced this week. Washington has scored 17.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

Washington’s defense has been better than their offense, ranking fifteenth by allowing 21.5 points per game. Cole Holcomb leads the team with 69 tackles, including one for a loss. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne each have registered four and a half sacks to lead the team. Washington has totaled 21 sacks as a team. Allen and Darrick Forrest are the only Commanders to intercept a pass.

Final Vikings-Commanders Prediction & Pick

This line seems a little fishy for such a lopsided matchup. Be careful.

Final Vikings-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -3 (-115), over 43.5 (-110)