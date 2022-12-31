By RB Hayek · 4 min read

On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings will travel to the tundra at Lambeau Field to battle the Green Bay Packers. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series as we make a Vikings-Packers prediction and pick.

The Vikings defeated the New York Giants 27-24 at US Bank Stadium last weekend after Greg Joseph nailed a 61-yard field goal to seal the victory. Significantly, Kirk Cousins completed 34 of 48 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Dalvin Cook rushed 14 times for 64 yards while catching three passes for 13 yards. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson had another amazing game with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Tight end TJ Hockenson caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two scores. Moreover, the defense did just enough to secure the victory, with Danielle Hunter registering two sacks.

The Packers went to South Florida and defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-20. Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Likewise, AJ Dillon rushed 11 times for 36 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 12 yards. Aaron Jones added six rushes for 25 yards. Additionally, Allen Lazard caught five passes on 11 targets for 61 yards, while Christian Watson had six catches for 49 yards. Further, Romeo Doubs grabbed three catches for 36 yards.

The Vikings are 4-1 over their last five games. Furthermore, they are 4-2 on the road this season. The Packers are 3-2 over their previous five games. Moreover, they are just 4-3 at Lambeau Field, just a year after going undefeated during the regular season.

The Packers lead the series 63-56-3. However, they are just 4-5-1 over the last 10 games against the Vikings and 5-3-2 in the previous 10 at Lambeau Field. The Vikings destroyed the Packers 23-7 in Week 1 at US Bank Stadium, with Cousins completing 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns, while Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two scores.

Here are the Vikings-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Packers Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-104)

Under: 48.5 (-118)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings are still competing for the first seed and trying to hold onto the second seed. Ultimately, their offense has carried them. Cousins has a 65.7 percent completion rate with a quarterback rating of 93.8. Likewise, he has passed for 4117 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Cook has rushed 244 times for 1,109 yards, eight touchdowns, and a 4.5 yards-per-carry rate. Additionally, he has 36 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson is having a monster season with 123 catches for 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, Adam Thielen has 67 catches for 692 yards and five scores.

The defense has had some positive moments with a few playmakers. Significantly, Za’Darious Smith has played well, with 30 solo tackles and 10 sacks. Hunter has 45 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Patrick Peterson has 50 solo tackles and four interceptions, while Harrison Smith has 64 solo tackles and five picks.

The Vikings could cover the spread if they get the ball to Jefferson and set up the run with the pass. Therefore, it keeps Rodgers off the field and gives their defense more rest.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers are fighting for their lives and have to win out to get in. Thus, expect them to throw their best at Minnesota, and it starts with Rodgers. He has a 64.8 percent completion rate with a 91.3 quarterback rating. Additionally, he also has passed for 3,331 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Jones has rushed 187 times for 962 yards and two touchdowns while catching 54 passes for 373 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Dillon has rushed 165 times for 696 yards and six touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 206 yards. Lazard has 51 catches for 688 yards and five touchdowns, while Watson has 35 catches for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Watson might not play this week after missing practice. Doubs has done well in limited action, with 39 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has played short-handed but are persevering. Significantly, Rasul Douglas has continued to excel, with 56 solo tackles, one sack and, four interceptions. The defense must show up and find ways to guard Jefferson to prevent the Vikings from moving the chains. Therefore, they must double-team him and force Cousins to throw elsewhere.

The Packers could cover the spread if they spread the ball and run it efficiently. Additionally, they must cover Jefferson and prevent him from destroying them.

Final Vikings-Packers Prediction & Pick

The Vikings have won too many close games. This time, their tendency to struggle early will come back to haunt them. The Packers continue their recent hot streak and find a way to beat the Vikings at Lambeau.

Final Vikings-Packers Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers: -3 (-110)

How To Watch

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+ and NFL+

Time: 1:25 PM (4:25 Eastern)