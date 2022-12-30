By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers face their most crucial game of the season when they host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, and they are hoping to have speedy rookie wide receiver Christian Watson in the lineup for the key matchup.

Christian Watson and Keisean Nixon aren’t practicing, contrary to what Matt LaFleur said this morning. David Bakhtiari, Yosh Nijman and Aaron Jones are practicing again. Aaron Rodgers back at practice after missing yesterday with a knee issue pic.twitter.com/YmzPNgS45t — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 29, 2022

However, Watson has not been able to participate in practice the last 2 days due to a hip injury. Watson was unable to play in the second half of the Packers 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

Watson continued to take an optimistic tone about his availability for the game. “I’ve been feeling better and better each day,” he said. “It’s obviously something that I’ve got to take day to day and just hoping I continue to take strides and hopefully I can cut loose on game day.”

Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich confirmed Watson’s take, saying that as long as the receiver was cleared to play on Sunday, he will be in the Green Bay game plan.

For our Packers-Vikings preview and full Week 17 predictions, listen below:

Watson has shown improvement after a slow start to the season. He has caught 35 passes for 496 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Watson had caught just 2 touchdown passes through the first 9 weeks of the season, but he turned his year around when he caught 3 scoring passes in a Week 10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He also scored in the three games that followed, but he has not scored in Green Bay’s last 2 games.

The rookie receiver hopes to turn things around against the NFC North champion Vikings. Christian Watson was open for a deep pass on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage in the season opener against Minnesota, but he dropped that pass.