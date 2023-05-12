In a twist of online banter, the Los Angeles Chargers have found a creative way to troll Las Vegas Raiders fans who venture onto their ticket page for the upcoming game at SoFi Stadium.

If you scan the QR code for the Raiders game on the @chargers schedule release video it takes you to the ticket page and asks you which fanbase you are from. If you click raiders, it redirects you to this page 💀 pic.twitter.com/GWEWknRpNG — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 12, 2023

This recent discovery was unexpectedly stumbled upon and announced by a Raiders fan, @BrettKollman, on Twitter. He found that if a visitor scans the QR code for the Raiders game on the Chargers’ schedule release video and identifies themselves as a Raider fan, they are promptly redirected to a completely different page. This clever maneuvering by the Chargers’ digital team has been the cause of much amusement among fans.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While playfully engaging with rival fans, the Chargers have been making serious strides on the football field. Following a solid improvement from their 9-8 record the previous year, the Chargers managed to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2018, after a triumphant win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.

Their postseason journey, however, was marked by a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Despite establishing a 27-0 lead during the second quarter, the Chargers suffered a second-half collapse, culminating in a 30-31 defeat on a last-second field goal. This marked the third largest blown lead in NFL postseason history, and the biggest in Chargers’ history.

Despite this setback, the Chargers are showing immense potential for the 2023 season. Fans anticipate a possible return to the playoffs, with the team showing promise of a strong season ahead. Their recent playful trolling of Raiders fans suggests they are not only ready for the challenges on the field, but also keen at keeping the spirit of rivalry alive and entertaining off it.