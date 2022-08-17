NFL Preseason Odds: Bears vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022

Thursday night’s preseason game will feature the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Chicago Bears. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Bears-Seahawks prediction and pick.

Both of these teams have a lot to prove in 2022. If things don’t go right for them they both could finish in last place in their respective divisions. The Bears are looking for QB Justin Fields to take a huge step forward this season. The former Ohio State phenom didn’t have the rookie season many predicted. Fields’ play on the gridiron will be the main determination of how well this team will do.

As for the Seahawks, they will look different without QB Russell Wilson. This season will be rough for them as they play in a competitive division. The QB situation is still up in the air as and that is never a good sign heading into the season. The Seahawks’ best hopes for a successful season would be .500 at best as they have a lot of holes to fill in the coming years.

Here are the Bears-Seahawks NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bears-Seahawks Odds

Chicago Bears: +3.5 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

If the Bears want to win any type of game this season then their offensive line needs to step up. Fields is at risk of being sacked every time he drops back and was even sacked twice in the first preseason game. He managed to complete 4/7 passes for 48 yards which is a good sign for the number of reps he had. He likely will see the same amount of reps if not a little more this time around. Trevor Siemian and Nathen Peterman should also get a majority of the reps in the second half.

The offense is going to need a lot of work for them to be successful. In this preseason game, however, they have a chance to really shine early. The Seahawks’ defense will contain a bunch of players fighting to make the roster. This will be their chance to really see what they can do as the season starts in around two weeks. The run game will be important but starter David Montgomery is currently questionable for the game. He did not play in the first preseason game. If Trestan Ebner, Khalil Herbert, and Darrynton Evans run the ball productively then they should be able to manage the game.

The defense will be facing both Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Smith will likely start the first half and the Lock the second half unless they switch it up. Both passed the ball very well against the Pittsburgh Steelers so the secondary for the Bears will need to be on their game.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned above, the QBs for the Hawks are the focal point of this game and really for the entire season. Lock played very well throwing for two touchdowns against the Steelers as they both passed for 100 yards. Geno Smith rushed for a TD as well and so they put on a display in the tight loss. If they can put on a similar performance then they should cover this spread as the favorites.

DeeJay Dallas is a name to watch in this game as he played well in the loss to the steelers. He caught a 17-TD from Lock and ran the ball for 73 yards on 10 carries. That is a great preseason game and if he puts on another show like that then the Bears’ defense will be exhausted. He should pair nicely alongside Rashaad Penny.

The defense is going to need to be involved in the run game. The Bears proved last year that they can not pass the ball well whatsoever. Who really knows if that will improve or not but the Bears know that their strength is the run game. I expect a majority of the backups to get a ton of the reps in this game just like the first.

Final Bears-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

I like the Seahawks to cover this spread at home. It should be another battle between Smith and Lock and that might be too much for the Bears to handle.

Final Bears-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seahawks -3.5 (-110)