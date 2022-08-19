NFL Preseason Odds: Broncos vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills will square off in their second preseason game on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Broncos-Bills prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Denver is now firmly entrenched into the Russell Wilson era, and fans should be excited about that fact. In addition to Wilson’s beginning in Denver, head coach Nathaniel Hackett is also entering his first season with Denver, and first season as an NFL head coach.

Buffalo is in the midst of a dominant run of success, going 11-6 last season. The run has coincided with the arrival of star quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott. Allen and McDermott may be reminiscent of another certain quarterback/head coach combo in the same division.

Here are the Broncos-Bills NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Broncos-Bills Odds

Denver Broncos: +6 (-105)

Buffalo Bills: -6 (-115)

Over: 42 (-110)

Under: 42 (-110)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Denver underwent an overhaul this offseason, adding Russell Wilson to their offense. Gone are the days of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the two starting quarterbacks from last season. Bridgewater was fine last season, but obviously, Russell Wilson represents an upgrade from just about every other starting quarterback in the league. Running back Melvin Gordon has returned after rushing for 918 yards and 8 touchdowns. Javonte Williams is also back after a fantastic rookie season. Williams rushed for 903 yards and 4 touchdowns in his opening NFL campaign. Jerry Jeudy is primed for a breakout, after middling production in his first two seasons. Pairing Jeudy with the likes of Wilson as opposed to Bridgewater or Lock could unlock the potential that led to a first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Denver’s defense was particularly strong in 2021, ranking third in the league with 18.9 points allowed per game. Leading tackler Kareem Jackson is back, totaling 88 tackles in 15 games last season. Patrick Surtain, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, intercepted four passes last season, second on the team. Justin Simmons, who led the team with 5 picks and was second with 80 tackles last season. Nik Bonito, the team’s second-round pick in April, should add to the team’s pass rush, which totaled 36 sacks last season.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Buffalo’s offense goes as quarterback Josh Allen goes. Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in the 2021 season, adding 736 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground. Back as well is the running back combo of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, who combined for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Leading receiver Stefon Diggs is back, after totaling 103 catches and 1,225 yards with 10 touchdowns. OJ Howard, Tavon Austin, and Jamison Crowder have been added to the fold, giving Allen even more weapons than he could ever need. Buffalo scored 28.4 points per game, good for third in the league.

Defensively, Buffalo was amongst the best in the league. The team surrendered just 17 points per game, the best mark in the league. Tremaine Edmunds, last season’s leading tackler, is back. Both Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer return after leading the team with 5 interceptions. Buffalo added Florida corner Kaiir Elam to the defense, after drafting the rookie in the first round of April’s draft. Elam will add to a secondary that intercepted 19 passes. Buffalo added 42 sacks last season.

This one should be pretty easy.

Final Broncos-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -6 (-115), under 42 (-110)