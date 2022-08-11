NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.

After a turbulent conclusion to the 2021 season, the Cardinals enter this new football campaign filled with the hopes and dreams of finishing what they started. After the Kyler Murray contract drama and the suspension of one of the best wideouts in the game in DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason, Arizona is surely ready to move on and get this newly season started.

Fresh off of a franchise altering season that saw the Bengals win the AFC Conference and make a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time since Boomer Esiason was under center, expectations are as high as ever for Cincinnati and their fans. While quarterback Joe Burrow continues his recovery from getting his appendix removed that will continue to sideline him for the next couple of weeks, the Bengals will have to rely on other sources of talent to get the job done this evening.

Here are the Cardinals-Bengals NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Cardinals-Bengals Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +2 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: -2 (-110)

Over: 30.5 (-110)

Under: 30.5 (-110)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

To begin, the Cardinals are a hungry football team that most likely felt slightly embarrassed after having the wheels come off last season late. While the ‘Cards refused to believe that they were trending in the wrong direction after clinching a Wild Card berth against the Rams, the writing was on the wall. This was evident after a bizarre loss to the Packers that ultimately ruined Arizona’s perfect season and sent the Cardinals spiraling on a downward slope the rest of the way. Since that game versus Green Bay, Arizona truly was never the same.

However, that was then, and this is now. While they may reside in the same division as the defending Super Bowl champions, the Cardinals certainly do not lack talent among their roster. Yes, losing powerful edge rusher Chandler Jones will not be an easy pill to swallow, but Arizona will have the likes of longtime NFL great J.J. Watt and Markus Golden, who led the team with 11 sacks last year. Both will have to up their production this season with the loss of their dominant defensive counterpart.

While it is yet to be seen who suits up for the Cardinals tomorrow night, Arizona will at least be able to get a good look of their young talent that represents the next generation of ballers. In fact, many experts around the league believe that the Cardinals underwent a terrific draft and free agent period that will be front and center against the Bengals. These young and promising playmakers include draftee tight end Trey McBride, defensive end Cameron Thomas, and even Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will all get cracks to possibly cover the spread against Cincinnati on Friday.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

No one could’ve predicted the historic and unprecedented run that the Bengals went on in 2021, as the defending AFC Champions will certainly have a tough road in returning to the Super Bowl with the amount of stellar squads residing in the conference. Regardless, outside of field general Joe Burrow getting his appendix removed, everything during this offseason for the Bengals has gone according to plan.

In order for the Bengals to take that next step as an organization, they knew that the improvement of the offensive line was priority number one. It was a miracle in itself that Cincinnati was able to go on such a miraculous run in 2021 considering that the Titans sacked Burrow nine times in the AFC Divisional round and the Rams powerful defensive line did their thing by taking down the former LSU signal caller six times in the second half of the Super Bowl. By establishing a clean pocket and avoiding injury for whoever is under center this preseason, Cincinnati will feel a whole lot better in the trenches heading into the season.

Another element that Cinci will have an advantage in on Friday will be on the defensive side of the ball, as they should make life difficult at times for one of the league’s best backups in Colt McCoy. In order to cover the spread, the Bengals defense needs to possess a ferocious pass rush that will disrupt the timing of routes between McCoy and his receivers.

Final Cardinals-Bengals Prediction & Pick

Football is back, and some early nerves may affect both teams on the first couple of drives. However, the outcome of preseason games usually fall on which team has better depth at the quarterback position. Don’t be shocked if Arizona moves the ball with ease against a thin Bengals secondary.

Final Cardinals-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +2 (-110)