Stand up east coast! Two NFL franchises that are separated by only 95 miles will go head-to-head as the New York Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the start of the preseason. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Jets-Eagles prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Entering 2022, like many other teas around the NFL, expectations are through the roof for the New York Jets. With the hope that QB Zach Wilson can be the next great quarterback out in the AFC, the Jets are doing everything in their power to put the right pieces around their franchise field general. Under second-year head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets remain confident that they can improve upon their 4-13 record from last season.

While it was evident that the Eagles were overmatched by the Bucs in the NFC Wild Card, Philadelphia is keeping its fingers crossed that Jalen Hurts can take that next step as a passer. While Hurts displays impeccable athleticism at the quarterback position, improving as a thrower of the football will certainly take his game to the next level.

Here are the Jets-Eagles NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Jets-Eagles Odds

New York Jets: +1 (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles: -1 (-105)

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 35.5 (-105)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Ahhh, if it isn’t the sweet sense of training camp optimism. All 32 teams at this stage of the year believe their roster has what it takes to be a competitor in 2022. If they don’t feel that way, should they really be in the field of professional sports? While the Jets were no strangers to generating some headlines during the offseason, New York really believes they have the right man for the job in Coach Saleh. With Saleh leading the troops, the Jets may be a sneaky pick to be the most improved team in the NFL by season’s end.

To kick off the offseason, the Jets wasted no time in building a foundation around their budding quarterback. In this year’s draft, New York selected Ohio State standout, Garrett Wilson, at wideout and running back Breece Hall to put a surplus of weapons on the field whenever they possess the ball on offense. They also came to terms with C.J. Uzomah to pair with the dynamic duo of Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

Defensively, the Jets went all in by selecting cornerback Sauce Gardner, who hands down had the most swaggy name out of all of the players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Simply put, Gardner was a terrorizing defensive back during his time at Cincinnati and will try to give off his best Darrelle Revis impersonation now as a member of the Jets.

Not to mention, but the Jets’ ability to cover the spread will fall on the shoulders of Zach Wilson in this one. Wilson is only expected to play in a couple of series, but a strong outing from the BYU product could give him the confidence he needs moving forward.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

If there is one NFL franchise that has the utmost belief in their quarterback situation, look no further than the Philadelphia Eagles. While it become obvious late in the season that Jalen Hurts biggest thing to work on in the offseason was his accuracy from within the pocket, Philly decided to invest fully into Hurts on offense. This could not have been more true after the Eagles decided to trade for Titans star wideout A.J. Brown, who is coming off a 2021 season in which he reeled in 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. No doubt, Philadelphia is hoping he can build off of those numbers by becoming the Eagles’ number one receiver and possibly even eclipse the 1,000 receiving yards mark.

Additionally, the Eagles also are equipped with 2021 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith at the other receiver position as well as tight end Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders out of the backfield to increase the potency of this offense. Finding a way to get any of these playmakers in space should be priority number one for offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (say that ten times fast).

Not to mention, but the depth on defense is what stands out ahead of Friday night’s showdown. Philadelphia is loaded with skilled names in the secondary, and they are also absolutely stacked on the defensive line. This depth should be on full display tomorrow night as we should see many playmakers get a shot to stand out in the Eagles’ opening preseason game. Be on the lookout for freak linebacker Nakobe Dean to make his presence felt as well. The reigning Butkus award winner at Georgia fell to the Eagles with the 83rd overall pick in the draft and could prove to be a steal if Dean lives up to expectations.

Final Jets-Eagles Prediction & Pick

When it comes to Friday night’s opening preseason matchup against the Jets, fans and bettors should expect this one to be a stalemate. Expect both offenses to be rusty while the defenses capitalize on some early-season mistakes. By the time the clock strikes zero, the Eagles will have done just enough to cover the spread.

Final Jets-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -1 (-105)