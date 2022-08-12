NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in a rematch of Super Bowl XL in their opening preseason game. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Seahawks-Steelers prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Seattle is entering their first foray into the post-Russell Wilson era. After a 7-10 season in 2021, Seattle is seemingly committed to a rebuilding phase. The good news is Pete Carroll is still the head coach, and that gives Seattle an advantage over the majority of the league.

Pittsburgh is also in a similar position as Seattle, entering the first year without Ben Roethlisberger since 2003. How do you replace a future Hall of Fame quarterback? This is a question that both Carroll and Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin will have to answer on the fly.

Here are the Seahawks-Steelers NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks-Steelers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +3.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 36 (-110)

Under: 36 (-110)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Seattle will enter the 2021 season with a two-headed quarterback battle. Geno Smith, who played in four games last season, will battle with Drew Lock, acquired for Wilson. Both are former second-round picks that have yet to live up to the billing in their limited NFL action. Seattle will likely play this preseason very closely to a regular season game to determine the winner of the quarterback battle. Rashaad Penny and second-round pick Kenneth Walker will be the two main running backs in this backfield. For whoever becomes quarterback, there will be plenty of weapons to throw to. DK Metcalf is back with a new contract, Noah Fant was acquired in the Wilson deal, Marquise Goodwin is a new target, and last year’s leading receiver Tyler Lockett is also back. The cupboard is certainly not bare for whatever quarterback is chosen. After surrendering 46 sacks last season, Seattle drafted Charles Cross in the first round, hoping to solidify the offensive line.

Seattle’s defense impressed in 2021, ranking 11th in points per game with 21.5. Last season’s leading tackler Jordyn Brooks will be back to man the linebacker position. Quandre Diggs, who led the team with five interceptions last season, is also back to anchor the secondary. Boye Mafe, a defensive end from Minnesota, and Coby Bryant, a defensive back from Cincinnati, are two rookies who could have an immediate impact on the defense.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

Pittsburgh addressed the retirement of Roethlisberger by drafting local product Kenny Pickett 20th overall. Pickett should see significant time in the preseason, battling with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky to take over the role. The good news is, star running back Najee Harris is back to lessen the load on any new quarterback. Harris ran for 1,200 yards in his rookie season, looking to build on that number in 2022. Diontae Johnson, who just signed a new contract, will be the main weapon of choice for any quarterback after totaling 1,161 receiving yards. George Pickens, the Steelers’ second-round pick, and Chase Claypool will alleviate any of the pressure forced upon Johnson by opposing defenses.

Defensively, Pittsburgh owns some of the best star power in the league. Minkah Fitzpatrick, last season’s leading tackler, is back to anchor the group. TJ Watt and Cameron Heyward are back to anchor the defensive line after combining for 32.5 sacks. Watt’s performance was enough to garner Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Final Seahawks-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting quarterback matchup.

Final Seahawks-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh – 3.5 (-110), under 36 (-110)