NFL Preseason Odds: Titans vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens will square off in their opening preseason matchup on Thursday night in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Titans-Ravens prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Too bad that this is only the preseason because this would be one of the best matchups in any given weekend.

The Tennessee Titans have turned things around under head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The team went 12-5 in 2021, eventually losing a nail-biter to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. This team is set to turn a corner from very good to great in 2022.

Baltimore is led by electrifying quarterback Lamar Jackson and has been one of the more successful teams since his rookie season. In an odd turn of events, Baltimore went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs. It’s unlikely that anything remotely close to that will occur in 2022.

Here are the Titans-Ravens NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Tennessee Titans: +3.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 31.5 (-110)

Under: 31.5 (-110)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Tennessee has one of, if not the most successful rushing attacks in the league. Derrick Henry is back and healthy after missing half of his 2021 season. Henry still managed to rush for 937 yards in just eight games last season. This was coming on the heels of two straight seasons in which Henry led the league in rushing yards, including his 2020 season of over 2,000 rushing yards. Losing Henry shifted the focus to Ryan Tannehill, and the veteran quarterback answered the bell. Tannehill tossed for 3,734 yards and 21 touchdowns. Favorite target AJ Brown is no longer suiting up for the Titans, after an offseason trade to Philadelphia. Treylon Burks, drafted with one of the picks acquired for Brown, will look to take over that number one target spot. Burks was a standout receiver at Arkansas in his amateur career.

Once again, Tennessee’s defense was dominant, surrendering just 20.8 points per game, ranking sixth in the league. Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard led the team with 88 tackles and 5 interceptions. Roger McCreary was the first defensive player taken in Tennessee’s 2022 draft. The Auburn product was selected in the second round and should compete for first-team reps in the preseason.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Scrub the 2021 season from your memory. We know that John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson form one of envious head coach-quarterback combinations in the league. Jackson still has his legs, but only was healthy for 12 games last season. The good news is, in those 12 games, the Ravens went 7-5. Across 17 games, that probably earns them a playoff spot. Jackson will probably be reined in a bit in order to keep him healthy and effective on the field. Problem is, part of what makes him so effective is his ability to use his legs to impact football games. His favorite target Marquise Brown was banished to Arizona, possibly upsetting the chemistry of a strong offense. First-round pick Rashod Bateman will look to replace Brown.

Think of Baltimore teams since 2000 and chances are stringent defense is the first thing that comes to mind. 2021 represented a shift from the norm in that sense, as Baltimore surrendered 23.1 points per game, 19th in the league. Second-round pick Odafe Oweh will be tasked with igniting a pass rush that managed just 34 sacks.

Final Titans-Ravens Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting preseason tilt and possible playoff preview.

Final Titans-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Baltimore -3.5 (-110), over 31.5 (-110)