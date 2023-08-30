Week 1 of the NFL season is almost here, and all eyes are on the status of San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa. He has been hoping for a new contract, and up until now, the two sides have failed to reach an agreement. But the latest update suggests that Bosa will be available to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Jason Dumas of KRON4 News.

‘Source: Nick Bosa will be with the team and available to play Week One in Pittsburgh. The two sides plan to get a deal done “within the next few days.”'

Bosa has been dominant since being drafted second overall by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his past two seasons, he put up a total of 34 sacks, including 18.5 last season, as he was a dominant force up front and helped the 49ers make a run to the NFC title game.

All signs point to Bosa being the highest-paid edge rusher in the league, and he's definitely worth every penny he is set to be paid. The 49ers need to find a way to extend him, and per the report, it looks like a deal is imminent.

The 49ers begin the year against the Steelers, and the defense has always been the calling card. With Brock Purdy starting at quarterback for this season, it might be up to the defense even more, depending on how the offense ends up performing.

A lot can change, and quickly, but it looks like a Nick Bosa contract is in the works.