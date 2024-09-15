The San Francisco 49ers tried to acquire Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson before the 2024 NFL Draft. The Niners were one of three teams that had their efforts rebuffed this offseason, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets also had interest in the stud wideout, but the Vikings never even considered moving Jefferson. The three-time Pro Bowler has become one of, if not the, best receivers in the NFL, and is a player that Minnesota wants to build their next contending roster around.

Uncertainty around Brandon Aiyuk's contract spurred GM John Lynch and the Niners to reach out, but the Vikings had zero interest in trading the 2020 first-round pick. Since then, Aiyuk has signed a long-term deal to remain in San Francisco, and so has stud left tackle Trent Williams.

Still, the thought of Jefferson in what could be the NFL's best 0ffense is definitely a very intriguing what if scenario. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the top play callers and designers in the league, and the attack is stacked with Aiyuk, fellow receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and more. Quarterback Brock Purdy has grown from Mr. Irrelevant to one of the league's best signal callers. It's fair to think that Jefferson might have been even better in the Bay Area. Yet, for now, it is wishful thinking for the 49ers faithful.

How would Justin Jefferson fit in the 49ers offense?

Jefferson has had a superb start to his career, as he's gone over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four campaigns. He got off to a solid start against the New York Giants in Week 1, catching four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown during Minnesota's 28-6 over the Giants. Based on how he's utilized in the Vikings' offense under their head coach, Kevin O'Connell, it's easy to see why Lynch and the Niners wanted to trade for the veteran.

As the Vikings and 49ers prepare to face each other in Sunday's matchup though, two important contract extensions basically put all of those wishes on hold. Aiyuk resigned with San Francisco during training camp amid trade rumors to multiple teams, and Jefferson inked an extension in June. Shanahan discussed just how dangerous Jefferson could be for his defense.

“There's not an angle he can't really run at — at full speed and drop his weight,” Shanahan said to reporters during a media session. “He's also fearless in how he plays. His hands are as good as anyone. From what I've heard from people who have been with him, they say he's one of the smartest players that people have been with. He's the full package.”

On Sunday, the Niners will see just how disruptive Jefferson can be firsthand. Will the former LSU Tiger and quarterback Sam Darnold (who spent last season as Purdy's backup in San Francisco) be victorious against what many fans and analysts think to be the best team in the NFC? Come Sunday evening, we will know for sure.