Despite what some might view as a drawback, Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has expressed a strong affection for the state's tranquility, labeling it as “boring” but beneficial for his focus and personal growth. In a candid discussion on the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams,” Jefferson explained the underlying reasons for his preference.

“I do love it here,” Jefferson stated during the interview, after recently signing a $140 million, four-year contract extension with the Vikings. He elaborated on the serene environment, noting, “It's very quiet, very low key. I don't really have to get in trouble and get into anything, I can just stay home, mind my own business, worry about my job and have fun kicking butt.”

Justin Jefferson highlights strong relationship with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell

The conversation with Adams also touched on the influence of Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell, who Justin Jefferson credits with fostering a player-focused atmosphere that’s hard to find elsewhere.

“Having a head coach, that player-oriented [coach] that I have a very close connection with, is not something you can find at the next team,” he remarked. Jefferson praised the organization as a whole, from the facilities to the passionate fan base, asserting, “Just with everything, the whole organization, the facility, even our stadium to our fan base, everything is just high quality, top tier in this league.”

Addressing the team's past playoff disappointments, Jefferson acknowledged the frustration but remained hopeful about future prospects, buoyed by recent team additions and a fresh focus.

“We're graded pretty much top in everything that we need. It's definitely something that's tough to deal with, just being in one playoff game and not having the success that I wanted to have team-wise,” he said. “But just dealing with the future and focusing on the future and just with the new pick-ups that we have got and the new guys that we have in our building is definitely something to look forward to. I feel like we have the confidence and guys in that building that we need to change that one game into a couple and hopefully a Super Bowl.”

Jefferson's eagerness for redemption in season opener against Giants

Looking ahead to the season opener against the New York Giants, Jefferson hinted at a personal vendetta following their playoff defeat to them in 2023.

“I definitely got a little something extra for them, for sure. That year, we beat them later in the season… two, three games later we played them again and lost in a more crucial spot in the playoffs,” he shared. The upcoming game presents an opportunity for redemption and a showcase of the team's capabilities. “Week 1, big week for us. A week to showcase the world how our team really is and putting things together. First time in New York playing, so I'm excited. I'm definitely excited to come back off the last season of injury and just trying to let everybody know that I ain't lose my groove, Justin Jets.”

Jefferson’s reflections reveal not only a strategic approach to his career but also a deep appreciation for the elements that have shaped his professional journey in Minnesota. As the Vikings gear up for another challenging season, Jefferson's commitment and mindset will undoubtedly be key factors in their pursuit of success.