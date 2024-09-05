Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has played in one playoff game in his career, and it was a loss to the New York Giants in the wild card round of the 2022 season. In Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, Jefferson and the Vikings are going to get a shot at revenge, playing against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, and the wide receiver made it clear that there is some extra motivation.

“I definitely got a little something extra for them, for sure,” Justin Jefferson said, via Joe Nelson of Sports Illustrated. “That year, we beat them later in the season… two, three games later we played them again and lost in a more crucial spot in the playoffs. Week 1, big week for us. A week to showcase the world how our team really is and putting things together. first time in New York playing, so I'm excited. I'm definitely excited to come back off the last season of injury and just trying to let everybody know that I ain't lose my groove, Justin Jets.”

Jefferson and the Vikings have a chance to spoil a special game for New York. The Giants are opening up their 100th season, wearing special uniforms for the occasion as well. It would sting for them to lose the opener of this season at home.

Differences in Vikings and Giants in comparison to last matchup

Last time, when the Vikings and Giants matched up in the wild card round, Minnesota had Kirk Cousins under center. That will not be the case this time, as Sam Darnold will be under center for the Vikings, so there is a drop off in quarterback play. However, Minnesota comes in with a much better defense after Brian Flores took over in 2023. Sam Darnold does have Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones as his weapons for this matchup, which should help too.

For the Giants, Saquon Barkley is out of the picture, and there are big expectations for rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Daniel Jones is still under center, but is coming off of a torn ACL, so there could be rust. On the defensive side, the defensive line is likely the biggest strength of the team. Dexter Lawrence headlines that group, and Brian Burns was a big addition this offseason, while Kayvon Thibodeaux is a solid player as the third best rusher on the line.

This game could go either way, but it will look a bit different than the last time the two teams met. Still, Jefferson and the Vikings are using the playoff loss as motivation.