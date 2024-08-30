San Francisco 49ers President of Football Operations and General Manager John Lynch can finally rest easy. Now that star receiver Brandon Aiyuk finally signed his contract extension, the front office can move past the drama and attend to other matters.

Lynch released a statement after the extension was finalized, via the team's website.

“We were thrilled to draft Brandon in 2020 and are now equally excited to have him in the fold for years to come,” Lynch said. “Brandon is a special talent who is a warrior on the field and plays with a passion that we look for in 49ers. We look forward to Brandon continuing to be part of what we strive to accomplish as an organization.”

Aiyuk has been a key ingredient to San Francisco's offensive success since it drafted him 25th overall in 20220. The Arizona State alum has registered 269 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns over 62 games. He's also played in nine playoff games, tallying 24 catches for 393 yards and a score.

Aiyuk's new deal is worth $120 million over the next four years, with $76 million guaranteed. The team will pay him $47 million by April 1, 2025.

Now that Aiyuk is locked in for the long haul, Lynch and company will turn their attention to All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who's still holding out as he looks for an extension of his own. For now, though, the front office can celebrate this win.

Will Aiyuk continue to see success in the Bay Area?

Brandon Aiyuk will be a reliable chain-mover for the 49ers

Aiyuk is just one of several stars on San Francisco's offense, so he may not be the focal point in some games. However, the 2023 second-team All-Pro honoree's presence on the field alone puts more pressure on opposing defenses, as he's always a threat to do damage.

Lynch knew that Aiyuk was a good addition to the organization when he drafted him, via @TheSFNiners on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“Hey, know as you go to bed tonight you were expensive man,” Lynch told him on draft night. “You cost us a lot but you’re worth it!”

Nowadays, Aiyuk is even more expensive, but it'll be worth it if he helps the team hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.