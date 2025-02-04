The Los Angeles Rams have declared their intention to trade wideout Cooper Kupp. The eight-year veteran spent his entire career with the Rams, ranking top-four in team history for receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. In an effort to move him this offseason, Los Angeles could eat some of the money due to the wideout.

The Rams have shown a willingness in the past to take on money owed to a player in order to increase their attractiveness in a trade, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. The team could cover $7.5 million of the $20 million Kupp is set to earn in 2025, with the hope that he’ll draw more interest with a $12.5 million salary for next season.

There are a number of trade destinations that would make sense for Kupp, as the Rams aim to send him to a championship contender. The addition of Puka Nacua, along with a decline in health from Kupp, factor into LA's decision to move on from the wideout.

The team first attempted to trade the All-Pro WR at the deadline in the 2024 season. But after figuring things out following a slow start, the Rams hung onto Kupp. LA would win nine of its last 12 games to capture the division and pick up a postseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings before losing a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles in the snow.

The Rams are determined to move on from Cooper Kupp

Kupp has actually remained productive when on the field. However, he’s missed 18 games over the last three seasons. After scoring 16 touchdowns in his epic 2021 campaign, Kupp has just 17 total receiving touchdowns in the three years since then. Of course, the organization will never forget his remarkable 2021, in which Kupp earned a first-team All-Pro selection, was named Offensive Player of the Year and took home Super Bowl LVI MVP honors.

Despite the recent decline, Kupp managed to set an NFL receiving record in 2024. He reached 625 receptions in his first 100 games. That’s the most all-time in that span, breaking Keenan Allen’s former record of 623.

Kupp is not happy about the impending trade, stating his desire to remain with the Rams, where he played his entire career. But LA is moving forward, working with Kupp and his family to find the right landing spot while also, presumably, getting some draft capital in return for the star wideout.

During the 2024 season, the Rams made it clear they wanted more in return for Kupp than the Las Vegas Raiders received for Davante Adams. The New York Jets sent a third-round pick for Adams that could convert to a second-rounder if certain conditions were met.

That could be a bit steep for Kupp heading into his age 32 season in 2025. But if the Rams reduce his salary by eating $7.5 million, a number of teams could be interested in acquiring Kupp and hoping he can stay healthy for 17 games for the first time since 2021.