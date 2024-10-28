It's apparently going to take a lot for the Los Angeles Rams to trade Cooper Kupp. The Rams took calls from NFL teams last week, broaching the subject about Kupp, but they made it clear that it'll take more than what the Las Vegas Raiders got in the Davante Adams trade, per Albert Breer of SI.com.

The Rams are also coming off their biggest win of the season in Week 8, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 on Thursday Night Football. With Puka Nacua returning to the offense, as well, and the Rams defense coming off two great performances, The Rams' season is suddenly looking hopeful at 3-4.

The Raiders received a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick in their deal for Adams, which could improve to a second-round selection, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter (via ESPN's Rich Cimini). The pick could convert to the second round if Adams is a first- or second-team All-Pro this season or is on the Jets' active roster for the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl.

It's unlikely that a team would be willing to offer more than that hefty price in order to acquire Kupp, mainly due to his injury history. But it's possible that the Rams won't budge now that they are back in NFC contention.

Cooper Kupp's Week 8 performance for the Rams

Kupp recorded five catches for 51 yards and one touchdown against the Vikings in his return from injury. His rapport with Matthew Stafford clearly hasn't been affected from his five-week absence, as Kupp and Nacua continue to be one of the most lethal wide receiver tandem in the league.

The Rams' statement win could lead to a solid streak in the second half of the season, and head coach Sean McVay's squad looks like they can seriously compete against any of the NFL's best as long as Kyren Williams can sustain his 20 touches per game for the offense.

Ahead of a road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, the Rams need to establish their identity in pursuit of their second consecutive playoff appearance.