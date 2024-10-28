While NFL fans have been dreaming about Cooper Kupp playing for their favorite team, the Los Angeles Rams have officially placed one of their former Pro Bowlers on the trade block, only it's not the pride of Eastern Washington, who had a huge game back on Thursday Night Football.

That's right, even if the Rams aren't looking to move on from Kupp at the moment, Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that his team had given permission to Tre'Davious White's camp to seek a trade amid an extended benching in LA.

“Yeah, he's been such a pro about the way he's handled obviously it's not ideal situation for him. If you guys saw the way he's practiced, the way that he's been a pro in every sense of the word and approached some things where he hasn't been active for the last three weeks, and the guy wants an opportunity to be able to go compete. We love him here and we'd like to be able to keep him here, but if that is something that he and his agent want to be able to explore, we're respectfully understanding of that,” McVay told reporters. “The answer is yes, we've allowed them to be able to talk to some teams and see if that's a possibility. As far as any updates, I haven't spoken to [General Manager] Les [Snead] about that. There is truth to that in terms of that being a possibility for ‘Tre.'”

Once hyped up as a huge addition to the Rams' defense, White hasn't played since Week 4 and has been inactive in favor of players like Ahkello Witherspoon, who brings more potential as a special teams reserve. Gosh, what went wrong for White in LA? Well, McVay touched on that, too, and it just sounds like a classic case of the wrong place at the wrong time.

What went wrong between Tre'Davious White and the Rams?

Asked why he believes White didn't work out with the Rams despite being a highly touted free agent addition following his release from the Buffalo Bills, McVay wayed in, noting that despite being a pro's pro, his early contributions were hampered by injuries.

“Here's the thing: the guy wants to be able to go compete, and I can understand that. He's been a great player in this league. I can't say enough good things about just the way he's handled himself as a man, as a player, as a leader, and as a mentor. It just hasn't gone the way I think any of us would've liked up to this point,” McVay noted.

“In fairness to him, he was playing a lot more snaps than we anticipated because of all the injuries that we had at that corner spot, in particular. Then you're able to get some healthy bodies back, you're able to find a little bit more continuity, and we'll continue to go with that group that's been playing unless injuries or anything like that change it. With respect to ‘Tre's' situation, that is something that we'll give them an opportunity to see if there is a better situation that he deems appropriate for himself, but we love him here, and if he ends up staying here, I'll certainly be happy about that.”

Unfortunately for White, he was thrust into action a bit earlier than some fans expected, starting opposite ascending star Cobie Durant while Darious Williams sat on IR. Had White been afforded a chance to spend time on IR instead of getting toasted on the field during September, who knows, maybe he would be part of the team's game plan in 2024 instead of a prominent name on the trade deadline.