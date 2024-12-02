Cooper Kupp didn't realize that he made NFL history in Week 13, and neither did head coach Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints 21-14, where Kupp posted three receptions for 17 yards from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. While it wasn't the stat line that fans were accustomed to seeing out of Kupp, he still made his mark.

Kupp has become a new record holder. It was his 100th NFL game, reaching 625 catches in his career – the most in a player's first 100 games. Keenan Allen was the previous leader with 623 receptions as a member of the Chargers, passing Antonio Brown in December 2020.

“Kupp credited the team, saying, “It's a cool thing to have been a part of an organization that's put me in positions to go do that,” per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

“At the end of the day, we're all asked just to do your job, whatever that is that you're asked,” Kupp said. “Sometimes it's like today, and it's putting the neck roll on and blocking for Kyren and doing whatever you can in that regard. And throughout my career I've been asked to do a lot of different stuff, and I'm glad to be a part of an organization that that is a possibility. You got to be able to play around a lot of really good football players, part of a lot of good coaches, and I'm just thankful for the people I've been able to play this game with.”

It was a milestone that made the Rams victory all more special. Kupp is certainly a player who has never put himself above the franchise, and they are now staring down a shot to win the NFC West, just one game behind the Seattle Seahawks.

Cooper Kupp's Rams legacy continues to grow

Kupp has recorded 7,631 yards and 56 touchdowns over his eight-year career, while boasting 12.2 yards per reception. He'll look to continue operating as Los Angeles' WR1 in the 2024-25 campaign.