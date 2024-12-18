With Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets in question, it will be interesting to see what's in store for the quarterback in the offseason. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans are dealing with a quarterback issue, as Will Levis may be benched for the remainder of the season due to his inconsistent play. There's a world where Rodgers could be the replacement for Levis next season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Does the news that the Titans are planning a quarterback switch this week spell the end for Will Levis in Tennessee? That certainly feels possible,” Fowler wrote. “Levis' core issue is committing turnovers in bunches, and coach Brian Callahan has grown impatient with it. I can see a scenario in which the Titans continue to develop Levis this offseason, given the team might be picking in the back half of the top 10 in what's considered a weaker QB class.

“But even as the Titans went back to him Nov. 10, post-shoulder injury, he reverted to his turnover ways Sunday with three interceptions and a fumble against Cincinnati. Mason Rudolph, the likely starter this week, helps Tennessee's offense play on schedule more efficiently. Where does Tennessee turn this offseason? Rodgers has played well the past two weeks, finally looks healthy and has been linked to the team in the past.”

If the Titans don't believe in Levis' development, would they actually go after Rodgers? It's hard to see that, but if they want to win now, Rodgers could give them a chance to do so.

Aaron Rodgers future with Jets in doubt

With Rodgers getting older and not improving, it might be best for them to move on and try to find a quarterback in the draft. On the other hand, the past two games have been good for Rodgers, and if he can finish the season strong, there's a possibility that they will hold on to him and see if they can improve next season.

The Jets have enough weapons on offense, but they just need a quarterback that's going to be able to deliver them the ball. If the Jets believe that Rodgers is the answer, he'll stay, but if not, he'll have to look elsewhere next season to play.