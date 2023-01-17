Aaron Rodgers believes he can still play at an MVP level. The Green Bay Packers’ star QB has faced questions about his future in the league. His MVP take makes it seem unlikely that he will retire any time soon. With that being said, his take on his future with the Packers will concern Green Bay fans, per Rob Demovsky.

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said. “Right situation, is that in Green Bay or somewhere else? I’m not sure.”

Aaron Rodgers also reacted to the notion that he’s washed, per Matt Schneidman.

“I have a lot of comments about a lot of that that I’d like to keep to myself,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers revealed that he’s had conversations with the Packers about his tenure with the team.

“We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football for now,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show, via Rob Demovsky. “They’re not pressing for any type of specific answer, and I’m not mentally or emotionally at that point.”

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers narrowly missed the playoffs this past season. He won the MVP in 2020 and 2021 before taking a step back in 2022. Rodgers ultimately threw for over 3,600 passing yards to go along with 26 passing touchdowns.

Nevertheless, Rodgers still has more left in the tank. But his comments will have Packers fans wondering whether or not he even wants to remain in Green Bay. This offseason will be an intriguing one for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.