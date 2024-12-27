First, Pete Carroll showed interest in coaching the Chicago Bears. Then it appeared his age created a problem as far as being a serious candidate. However, the Bears are willing to listen, according to a post on X by Albert Breer.

Matt Ebeflus got his walking papers in November, and Thomas Brown is the current interim head coach. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson appears to be a frontrunner at this time.

“And then there’s (Richard Sherman’s) buddy Pete Carroll,” Breer said. “Yes, Pete Carroll has an interest in the Bears job. That’s not the only one he’s looking at. I’m told that he has informed all of the teams with openings, that he is looking to get back into coaching in 2025. Additionally, I’m told the Bears are interested in sitting down and having a conversation with Carroll about their opening.”

Would Pete Carroll be a fit with the Bears?

Maybe Carroll still wants to get that bad taste out of his mouth about the last Super Bowl appearance, when the Seahawks passed from the 1-yard line with Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. The resulting interception kept the franchise from winning a second straight Super Bowl.

Carroll’s post a record of 137-89 over 14 years with Seattle. In the playoffs, the Seahawks turned in a 10-9 ledger sheet.

Carroll might be right for the perennial losing franchise in Chicago, according to Justin Melo of seahawkswire.com.

“Carroll is the type of proven, experienced leader (who) would be a terrific fit for their organization,” Melo wrote. “(He) apparently possesses a burning desire to return to coaching. The 73-year-old Super Bowl and National Championship winner departed the Seahawks this past offseason after 14 successful seasons in charge. The organization positioned the change as mutual, transitioning Carroll into an unclear “advisory” role. The more time that passed, the more it became clear that it wasn’t exactly mutual. The Seahawks wanted to make a change.”

Also in the Bears’ mix along with Johnson is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.