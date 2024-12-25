The Chicago Bears will have a plethora of candidates for their next head coach opening. However, a new name has inserted himself into the discussion: Pete Carroll, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The former Seattle Seahawks head coach has a record of winning at both the collegiate and professional levels. He's one of four head coaches to lead teams to a national championship and a Super Bowl win. He joins Barry Switzer, Jimmy Johnson, and Jim Harbaugh on that shortlist.

Carroll has a history of consistency, and that's especially true with winning. He's been to the Super Bowl twice (2013 and 2014) and won against the Denver Broncos. Not to mention, he had eight 10+ win seasons during his 14 seasons with the Seahawks. Also, his expertise helped establish one of the most balanced teams in NFL history. The Legion of Boom defense, combined with the air-raid explosive offense, made it a nightmare for opposing teams.

How could Pete Carroll turn around the Bears?

For starters, Carroll is the epitome of consistency and a winner. Also, he is one of the most respected head coaches in the sport. Current players like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have had rave reviews about their former head coach. Turning back the clock, Russell Wilson had some major praise for him. After Carroll entered retirement, it seems he wants to get back to coaching.

Going back to Chicago, they have a barrage of talent. Most notably, the Bears have quarterback and No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams. Although he's had a rocky start to the season, he's shown his potential in the later portion of the season. However, one of the biggest problems for the franchise is accountability. After all, the Bears fired former head coach Matt Eberflus, which many thought was overdue.

Going from Eberflus to Carroll will be a huge step up in maturity, respect, and commitment. Still, this is simply a rumor, and nothing is close to being finalized as of writing this. With that being said, it could be a dream scenario for a struggling Bears franchise. A head coach who commands excellence yet loves his players will do wonders for the team going forward.