The Chicago Bears have struggled through the first three weeks of the season. Although the Bears' offensive line has struggled, their running game has regressed significantly as well. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler brought up something interesting to look for in his Week 4 predictions with running back Roschon Johnson.

“Watch for Bears running back Roschon Johnson to possibly get an extended look this week,” Fowler said. “Chicago has struggled mightily to run the ball and turned to Johnson, more of a bruiser, for eight carries in Week 3 vs. the Colts. The Bears need to get downhill faster.”

Starting running back D'Andre Swift hasn't dominated like he did with the Philadelphia Eagles. Through three weeks, Swift has 37 carries for 68 yards and zero touchdowns. Although the Bears' offensive line is significantly worse than the Eagles, it doesn't fully solve the regression.

Swift isn't a power back by any means. He's far more of a hybrid back, being able to both catch and take on a high number of carries. When the Bears signed Swift to a 3-year, $24 million contract, his expectations were high. However, they haven't met the standard of what fans were hoping for.

Will the Bears change with Roschon Johnson help to the struggling offense?

On the flip side, the Bears RB2, Roschon Johnson performed quite well in the Week 3 clash with the Indianapolis Colts. Johnson rushed eight times for 30 yards. He also made some noise out of the backfield, catching four passes for 32 yards. The former Texas running back is a bruiser and isn't afraid of contact. He'll take plenty of hits and still rip off chunk yardage.

Johnson is 6'0 and weighs 225 pounds. His blend of true size, speed, and power can help the Bears establish a solid run game. Not only that, it can help quarterback Caleb Williams establish the offense. Williams threw the ball 52 times in the loss, which makes the offense look much more predictable.

A speed option on a fourth-and-one sent Bears head coach Matt Eberflus into a state of uncertainty. At that time, a rush with the bruising tailback could be the difference in a situation like that. While Swift is more agile than Johnson, switching the pace could prove useful for the franchise quarterback.

Chicago takes on a depleted Los Angeles Rams team. After facing a suspect Colts rushing defense, the Bears offense could get on the same page and establish a steady attack.