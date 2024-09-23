The Chicago Bears took a Week 3 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, and there were times that the offensive play call by Shane Waldron was questioned. One of those play calls in question was late in the second quarter on a third down and goal situation, where the Bears decided to run the ball. Nothing was wrong with running in that situation, but the Bears had DeAndre Carter matched up against Tyquan Lewis, which was bad news from the start.

The next day, head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media about that specific play.

“Shane (Waldron) and I watched the tape at 6:30 this morning and we talked that through,” Eberflus said. “That's gotta be a better call and a better matchup there.”

Bears players were also questioning some of Waldron's play calls throughout the game, most specifically on a fourth and one play.

“Well, I mean, speed option on, you know, obviously wasn’t the greatest look to run that,” Bears center Coleman Shelton said after the game.

Bears' coaching staff is in the spotlight after three weeks

Many have taken a look at why the Bears' passing game hasn't been the best since the season started, and it may be because of the concepts that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is calling. To make matters worse, Williams threw the ball 52 times against the Colts, and he was surprised himself that he threw that much.

“I threw 52 times? Jeez…I'll do whatever the team needs,” Williams said. “If it's 50 times, it's 50 times. I can't have the two turnovers with those 50 attempts. And if it ends up being 10 times and I complete 9 of those 10 and we have 300 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns, I'm fully aware, fully ready to do whatever that may seem, whatever the team needs. If it comes down to being 50 attempts and slinging the ball around, if it comes down to being 10 attempts, it's whatever the team needs to get the win…”

The Bears' coaching staff will continue to be under the spotlight if things don't change within their offense soon.