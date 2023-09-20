Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears couldn't have gotten off to a much worse start to the 2023 season. Although expectations weren't necessarily sky-high for the Bears entering 2023, Eberflus and his staff have been unable to get the team over the winning hump, as the team currently sits at 0-2 with losses to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open up the season.

The struggles have led some to wonder just how much leeway the Bears' front office is willing to give if things continue to go sideways.

Now, it seems that the team has issued an ultimatum of sorts regarding those concerns.

“[The coaching staff is] going to get the rest of the year to get it turned around,” per Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado. “But if they don't, they and the quarterback will probably be gone.”

The first game of the season for Chicago was nothing short of embarrassing, as the Green Bay Packers (as they have many times before) marched into Soldier Field and destroyed the Bears en route to a 38-20 final score. Next, the Bears traveled to Tampa, and while they kept things a bit closer this time, quarterback Justin Fields struggled and the Bears ultimately fell 27-17.

Many have questioned Matt Eberflus' command (or possible lack thereof) of the Bears locker room, as the team has shown no signs of improving upon its horrendous 2022 season.

Chicago will look to finally get in the win column against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 24 on the road.