If this is Bill Belichick's last season with the Patriots, are the Chargers the team to hire the 71-year-old coach?

The closer it gets to the end of the 2023 NFL season, the clearer it seems that legendary head coach Bill Belichick, 71, will not be with the New England Patriots in 2024. If this is true, the big question is, where will Belichick go next? The NFL rumor going around now is that Bill Belichick could be the Los Angeles Chargers head coach next season.

“Belichick doesn't have the market his accomplishments might suggest. But it takes only one team, and the one I have my eye on for him is the Chargers,” ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano wrote on Wednesday. “It's going to be a popular job, assuming it comes open, because of the opportunity it offers to coach a star quarterback in Justin Herbert. If Belichick's goal is to catch Don Shula in all-time wins, he could envision that being possible in two seasons with Herbert and the rest of the Chargers' roster.”

As for why the Chargers would want Belichick, Graziano says the lack of fan support for the former San Diego franchise would be a major factor.

“And as a team that keeps looking for ways to generate fan excitement in the Los Angeles market, I wonder if the Chargers would be attracted to the possible attention that would come with a big splash hire.”

Bill Belichick is sitting on 301 wins right now, and with the way the Patriots are playing, it’s hard to imagine that goes up much this season. However, he is only 17 wins behind iconic Chicago Bears coach George Halas and needs 28 wins to pass the Miami Dolphins’ Don Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history.

Teaming up with Justin Herbert and the Chargers makes sense to get those wins, although after three mediocre seasons under the defensive-minded Brandon Staley, the quarterback, and the franchise seem in desperate need of an offensive-minded head coach, and Belichick is definitively not that.