At 2-10, New England and their legendary head coach are legendarily bad.

When the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick entered the 2023 season, they assumed they'd be chasing the late Don Shula's all-time wins record. After another dreadful loss Sunday, the crumbling Patriots and their legendary head coach look down the barrel of a much more unsightly mark.

According to a social media post by NFL Senior Researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno, Bill Belichick is on pace to have the lowest win percentage (.167) in a season by any head coach with a team he had previously won the Super Bowl with.

The mark is held by former head coach Tom Landry, whose 1988 Dallas Cowboys finished 3-13 — a winning percentage of .188.

“Just really didn't do a good job of field position. Couldn't play the complementary game that we needed to play,” said Belichick after yesterday's loss, the Patriots' fifth straight defeat. “Just got to do a better job – we've talked about it all year, making plays in critical situations that we need to make. That's really about it.”

At 2-10, the Patriots are having their worst season in over 30 years. The 1992 Patriots finished 2-14 and were awarded the number one overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, which they used to take Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

The Patriots currently possess the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, trailing only the Carolina Panthers, who are 1-11. The team's five-game losing streak doesn't appear likely to end any time soon.

The team will go on the road to face the 7-5 Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week on Thursday Night Football. They then host the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs in Foxboro. The Patriots have been shut out at home twice this season.