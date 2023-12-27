Even Bill Belichick isn't feeling very confident in remaining with the Patriots beyond 2023.

With the New England Patriots undergoing a disastrous season, the future of head coach Bill Belichick has come into question. Now even Belichick isn't feeling very confident that he will remain with the Patriots.

Belichick has “expressed doubt,” over his future to his coaching staff, via Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal, h/t Zack Cox of NESN. While Belichick has yet to meet with owner Robert Kraft, he at least understands that there isn't much optimism of him remaining New England's head coach.

Belichick bounced

The Patriots missed the playoffs for the second time in three years last season with an 8-9 record. However, things have fallen completely off the rails in 2023, as New England holds a 4-11 record entering Week 17.

They've been abysmal on offense, ranking 28th in the league by gaining just 285.5 yards per game. Their defense has been their highlight, ranking eighth in the league by allowing 306.1 yards per game. However, it hasn't been able to carry New England through a season with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

Their offense problems are going to require major changes this offseason. With Bill Belichick being the Patriots' overseer for over a decade, he could be the one to lead the charge for a new QB. But after their latest debacle, Kraft and company could look for a different voice at the front.

The success and Super Bowls Bill Belichick brought to the Patriots will never be forgotten. But with how bad things are getting, even Belichick understands if it's time for a change.