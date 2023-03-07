The NFL Combine has just wrapped up, and there are a lot of rumors that came out of it, specifically one about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his future with the team. This upcoming season is likely an audition for Wilson, according to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports Edge.

“Speaking of big name QBs coming off down years, more than one person mentioned to me that Russell Wilson is basically a one-year audition,” Berry said. “There’s no way Denver can cut him this year, but next year, while the dead cap hit would certainly be bad, it could be spread out over two years and wouldn’t be franchise crippling.”

The dead cap money could be palatable for the Broncos come next offseason, and Berry also heard that Sean Payton might not be the biggest fan of Russell Wilson.

“Said one source ‘I don’t think [Sean] Payton likes Russ. He’s got one year to prove himself or Payton will move on.'” Berry said. “This source pointed out that Payton has said multiple times in public, on the record, how Russell keeps ‘bothering Drew Brees.’ Payton tries to play it off for a laugh, but my source doesn’t think Payton actually think it’s funny.”

If Sean Payton truly does not like Wilson, then it would make sense that he would look to move on from him if he has an unsuccessful season in 2023. The 2022 season was massively disappointing under Nathaniel Hackett, so it could be a high-pressure situation this upcoming season for Wilson.

Nathaniel Hackett was brought in with Wilson. Payton is a new coach looking to build a foundation and does not have much reason to stick with Wilson if he does not perform.