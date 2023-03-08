One of the most “fascinating” things NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry heard at the 2023 NFL Combine was that the Denver Broncos are “secretly nervous” about the health of running back Javonte Williams.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in early October 2022 and missed the remainder of the Broncos’ season.

“I’m told there is a VERY wide range of possibilities regarding his return,” wrote Berry. “There is a chance he is healthy to start the year. There is a chance he misses multiple games. And there is actually a chance he misses all of next year.

“I was told he is currently a lot more hurt than the team is letting on publicly and that the Broncos are secretly nervous.”

Should the worst-case scenario occur and Williams has to miss the 2023 season, the Broncos would be without one of their most electric and productive members of their offense.

Latavius Murray, who filled in during Williams’ absence, is likely to return in 2023 as he spent a few seasons with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. But the Broncos may look into adding another veteran running back.

“Don’t be surprised if the Broncos wind up with Kareem Hunt when all is said and done,” wrote Berry. “Mike Boone is likely gone but Latavius Murray is expected to be back and be in the ‘Mark Ingram’ role for Sean Payton.”

During his media availability at the NFL Combine, Broncos GM George Paton also admitted that the team does need to add at the running back position. So regardless of Williams’ health, the Broncos will likely sign a running back in free agency.