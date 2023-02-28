The Denver Broncos’ offense was lackluster for the most part of the 2022 NFL season in part because they were only able to play running back Javonte Williams in a few games. However, the Broncos have gotten some good news on the tailback, who, according to James Palmer of the NFL Network, is “on track” to see action right in the very first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

A major update on #broncos RB Javonte Williams, who is recovering from a major knee injury, from GM George Paton. All of that here 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/L8V07HxnbF — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 28, 2023

Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 4 of the 2022 campaign during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Broncos running back chores last season, at least during the time when Javonte Williams was healthy, were shared by him and Melvin Gordon. Well, Gordon is no longer on the team, so it can be expected that Willaims will take over the RB1 role right away, assuming he will be ready to go in Week 1 of the next season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Broncos also still have Chase Edmond in the fold, so he could offer competition for the starting running back role in Denver for Javonte Williams, who was signed by the team to a four-year deal worth $8.86 million in 2021. In the four games he appeared in during the 2022 NFL season, Williams collected a total of 204 rushing yards with zero touchdowns on 47 carries for an average of 4.3 yards per attempt. He also caught 16 passes for 76 yards.

With a new head coach in Sean Payton, the Broncos are looking forward to a more robust offense than the one they had last season when they averaged a league-worst 16.9 points per game.