The Denver Broncos have started the season 1-5 and have looked like one of the weakest teams in the league to this point, but reports indicate that they are not going to have a fire sale ahead of the trade deadline, which is on Oct. 31, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Broncos owner Greg Penner said that Sean Payton will have a strong hand in the decisions that the team makes ahead of the deadline as he continues to try to build a team with his vision, according to Russini. Greg Penner and the Broncos have committed to Sean Payton, and they are going to see it through.

Look for the Broncos to move on from some pieces on the defensive side of the ball, Russini said. This may come as a surprise, as the main name that usually comes up in Broncos trade talks is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Jerry Jeudy, whether it is his feud with Steve Smith or comments about his lack of production.

Regardless, it seems as if the Broncos are not going to completely tear things down. This does not necessarily mean they still believe they can compete this season, but it could be an effort to turn into a competitive team next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Broncos make any significant moves at the deadline, and what they do in the offseason. Where they land in the draft could be a big factor.