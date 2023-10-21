Not much has gone right for the Denver Broncos through six weeks of the 2023 season, and they are already fighting for their season in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers. For one of the first times this season, though, the Broncos have gotten some good news, and that news is about one of their top pass rushers in Baron Browning.

Browning has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on his knee last offseason, as he has been working himself back to full health behind the scenes. While his return is ultimately coming a bit later than expected, Browning has been activated to the Broncos 53-man roster ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Green Bay Packers, and will be making his season debut after missing the first six games of the season.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Broncos activating pass rusher Baron Browning off IR, per source. Some help off the edge vs. Green Bay.”

Browning had a solid sophomore campaign in 2022 with Denver, as he racked up five sacks and eight tackles for a loss over 14 games. With Bradley Chubb getting traded midway through last season, Browning found himself with a bigger role on the Broncos defensive line, and he showed that he has the potential to become one of the better pass rushers in this league if he can stay healthy.

Now that he is finally good to return to action for Denver, Browning will be looking to pick up right where he left off last season and cause some chaos in the backfield for opposing quarterbacks. Browning's return may not be enough to help the Broncos win more games, but it will be great to see one of the team's top up-and-coming defenders get back to work after a prolonged absence.