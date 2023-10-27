The quarterback situation for the Cleveland Browns is somewhat shaky because Deshaun Watson is still battling shoulder issues, and he will not play in Week 8 when the Browns travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks. The Browns may consider possible moves to bolster the quarterback position, but one of those moves does not involve Jacoby Brissett.

Whether the Commanders are open to trading QB Jacoby Brissett, the Browns are not in the mix, according to a source. Reunion speculation ramped up with Deshaun Watson battling a shoulder injury. More here on Wasshington's trade deadline scenarios. https://t.co/as5x3au2Kp — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 27, 2023

The former Browns quarterback is with the Washington Commanders, and he currently backs up Sam Howell. However, he was with Cleveland in 2022 and he played in 16 games for the Browns while starting 11. Nevertheless, sources indicate the Browns are not interested in bringing Brissett back into the fold.

Since Watson will not be in the lineup Sunday, the quarterback responsibilities will be handled by P.J. Walker. Walker has played in 2 games for the Browns, and he has started one of them. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 192 yards in the Cleveland victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has also started a game for the Browns this season.

There are no assurances that the Commanders have any interest in moving Brissett by the October 31 trade deadline. He has demonstrated throughout his career that he is one of the most capable backup quarterbacks in the league.

Jacoby Brissett is in his 8th year in the league, and he has played with the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins and Browns. His best season came in 2019 when he completed 272 of 447 passes for 2,942 yards with a remarkable 18 to 6 touchdown to interception ratio. He threw for 2,608 yards last year that included 12 TDs and 6 interceptions for the Browns.