Bryce Young will be taking over the starting reins at quarterback this week against the Denver Broncos, but he'll be without a pair of his top receivers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Panthers ruled out WRs Diontae Johnson (rib) and WR Adam Thielen (hamstring), while QB Andy Dalton (right thumb) is doubtful. So it'll be Bryce Young throwing to backup receivers on Sunday in Denver,” Pelissero tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson has been battling with injuries throughout the year, and Thielen has just returned to practice after being put on injured reserve. For now, Young will have to rely on Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Coker, and others to carry the load for the receivers as they try to get a win.

Bryce Young back as the starting QB for Panthers

With Andy Dalton suffering a right thumb injury that happened during a minor car accident, Bryce Young is back as the starting quarterback for the Panthers. Young spoke after practice this week about stepping in and getting the opportunity to start again.

“My job is always, no matter what, it would be the same level of preparation,” Young said.

“You always have to prepare like you’re going to play no matter where it is. So, it doesn’t change my approach or anything. For me, I never was out of it,” Young continued. “That’s just out of respect for the game and respect for the team, and knowing just how the league is. There’s never a take a step back or phone it in for a week. I have too much love for a game to do that.”

Young was benched earlier in the season for Dalton as head coach Dave Canales was trying to find some new life for the offense. Dalton led the Panthers to one win, but they've lost their last four games since then. When Young was benched, he took accountability and noted that he needed to play better.

“There's a lot of plays for last year and the first two games, for the most part, every snap hit my hand, and I didn't do enough with it at the end of the day. I take accountability for that,” Young said. “There are plays and a long list of things I wish I was better at, and I'm going to continue to grow and improve and be better at. I'm always going to look in the mirror.

The Panthers aren't putting him in the best position to win this week with several of their receivers hurt, but Young will no doubt do the best that he can.