Former Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans edge rusher JJ Watt is well into retirement. He has no regrets about calling it a career after the 2022-23 NFL season. Watt also has no plans of unretiring for a one-day contract.

The Texans legend revealed why the one-day contract does not mean anything to him. He thinks it is a mere piece of paper, and the Ring of Honor is already more than enough, per Drew Dougherty of Houston Texans TV.

“As far as the one-day contract, I personally just do not really understand or see the reason for it. It is more just a ceremonial piece of paper. I think that the Ring of Honor and all that comes with it is more than enough. They have done it first class the whole way and I appreciate that. I have not filled out or done any retirement papers or anything. So I do not really feel the need to sign a one-day contract or anything. It is just a piece of paper,” said the former Texans and Cardinals player.

JJ Watt is a three-time defensive player of the year and fans may be right in wanting him to unretire. He showed that his legs have still got it in the previous season. Totals of 12.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2022-23 were the first time he averaged double-digit sacks in 2018.

Watt and his wife are now happy as investors in Burnley football. The Texans legend now gleefully ventures into retirement and does not plan to look back.