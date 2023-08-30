Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is optimistic defensive tackle Chris Jones will agree to a contract extension with the team soon.

Veach remains confident the two sides will eventually agree to terms before the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Brett Veach said he's "certainly hopeful" the Chris Jones contract situation will be cleared up and Jones is dressed and ready to go for their Week 1 game vs the Lions. Veach said there has been communication between him and Jones' reps the last few days. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 30, 2023

Chris Jones has been holding out since mandatory minicamp on June 17. He made it known as early as March he wanted to be paid top dollar. Jones wants to become the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league behind the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald. The latter has been earning an average annual salary of $32 million per year.

Jones has one year remaining on his contract with the Chiefs before he tests the free agent market. However, he has made it clear he wants to remain with the Chiefs and win another Super Bowl title.

“I definitely feel we can be in a position to compete again for another one. This is a special team. We keep this core together, keep Frank Clark, keep me and him together, I think we can be very, very special,” Jones said on March 3.

For his part, Veach has been feeling confident since Jones began holding out on his contract two-and-a-half months ago. He also said communication between the two parties has been “great” and “constant” at the time the Chiefs started mandatory minicamp in June. It's essentially a repeat of the most recent update on Jones. However, the two sides have yet to agree on a lucrative contract extension.

Chiefs fans can only hope Brett Veach and Chris Jones strike up an agreement before the 2023 NFL season kicks off.