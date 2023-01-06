By Jack Winter · 1 min read

The NFL and its owners passed a resolution on Friday specifying AFC playoff scenarios after Monday’s marquee matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended as a result of Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

The full resolution that just passed https://t.co/HK3W3qCyQ2pic.twitter.com/IMD5w3IxKW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

The Bills, Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are the only teams affected by the agreement because they sit at the top of the AFC standings, still vying for the conference’s top seed—plus its accompanying first-round bye and home-field advantage—had Monday’s game been completed as normal.

The various scenarios for the AFC Championship Game are laid out below, courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Scenarios … • If BUF and KC win this weekend, a BUF/KC AFC title game would be at neutral site. • If BUF and KC lose, and CIN loses or ties, a BUF/KC AFC title game would be at a neutral site. • If BUF and KC lose and CIN wins, a BUF or CIN/KC would be at a neutral site. https://t.co/RYyUbChz8H — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 6, 2023

This story will be updated as more details emerge.