Although rookie Xavier Worthy continues to produce at an impressive level, the Kansas City Chiefs could still use some reinforcements at the wide receiver position heading into this week's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs remain one of two undefeated teams left standing in the NFL landscape, but their depth at the position has been put to the test in the wake of a severe injury to Rashee Rice.

This being the case, many fans are wondering whether Kansas City may opt to look for some help in their wide receiver room via the trade market, where names like Davante Adams have already been on the move so far this year.

While the Chiefs haven't been aggressive so far, there's still time for that to change, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“The receiver-depleted Chiefs haven't been overly aggressive on the market to this point,” reported Fowler. “As was told to me, coach Andy Reid values receivers who either have played in his system or know it well. Finding a plug-and-play situation isn't always clear cut. That said, Kansas City will stay nimble.”

Fowler also brought up some specific names that Kansas City has been interested in in the past, even if they may not be viable options today.

“The Chiefs liked DeAndre Hopkins in 2023 free agency, but Tennessee isn't eager to deal him as of now, and he likes playing in Tennessee,” noted Fowler. “I don't get the sense he's angling to get out of there. Carolina's Diontae Johnson would be a good fit, but his base salary is $7 million and the Panthers do not seem eager to deal him just yet. The Bills just released Marquez Valdes-Scantling, so perhaps the Chiefs add a familiar face in the short term.”

Do the Chiefs have enough?

While they haven't necessarily been dominant, the Chiefs have still looked like the reigning two time Super Bowl champions that they are through five weeks in 2024, thanks in large part to their defense, which remains arguably the NFL's best unit.

Patrick Mahomes hasn't been playing at an MVP level so far but has made plays when needed, and Travis Kelce has picked up his production in recent weeks after a very slow start to the season.

In any case, Sunday's Super Bowl rematch with the 49ers is slated to begin at 4:25 PM ET from the Bay Area.