Coming into the season, the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the fastest wide receiver groups in the NFL, but through five weeks, most of the speed has been sidelined to injuries. Rashee Rice has been ruled out for the rest of the year after suffering a major knee injury, and Hollywood Brown is expected to be out until January.

That has led to Xavier Worthy being the star of the group in his rookie season, and he's putting up the numbers to prove it. Head coach Andy Reid had nothing but good things to say about Worthy in his latest press conference.

“I think Xavier’s has done a nice job for us, he does a lot of things there for us,” Reid said. “[He plays] a lot of different positions, we have flexibility with him to move him around. He’s a quick learner, which helps in this offense. I’m happy with what we’ve got so far, and I don’t think we’ve tapped that out at all.

“He’ll keep getting better, and that’s exciting.”

So far, Worthy leads the Chiefs with four touchdowns, two receiving and two rushing. He's also third on the team with 12 receptions and 179 yards and rushed six times for 42 yards.

Xavier Worthy gifts mom ball after scoring touchdown

In the Chiefs' Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, Xavier Worthy scored a touchdown and gave the ball to his mom, who was celebrating her birthday that night. His mother, Nicky Jones, went on a podcast to talk about the moment she shared with her son.

“When I was there, obviously, like, I’m in the moment of it, but when I watched it back, on TV, it just made me so happy,” Jones said. “Because he just it reminded me of when he was in Pop Warner, like, excited after a touchdown, and he hopped up, and the way he just ‘hold on,’ he, ran over there, and his smile was just so big and sweet. Oh, like, Oh, it’s my baby. Like, it was just so, so sweet.”

There will probably be many more opportunities for Jones to get a ball from her son, and it wouldn't be a surprise if a few more came from this season. Despite the injuries, the Chiefs offense is still one of the best when Patrick Mahomes is on the field. The Chiefs' next matchup will be a Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.