Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Indianapolis Colts are doing their due diligence on quarterbacks Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and the other top NFL Draft prospects in their own way. The Colts are working out both Young and Stroud in Southern California where the two NFL Draft prospects are training, a league source told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated in the latest rumors.

As Breer notes, the Colts didn’t have the same representation as other teams at Young and Stroud’s pro days.

Indianapolis will also work out Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

The Colts, who possess the fourth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, have seemingly left all options on the table when it comes to the quarterback position.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard didn’t rule out a trade for disgruntled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, as NFL rumors continue to swirl.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While a Jackson trade wouldn’t be too surprising, it seems more likely that with new head coach and quarterback guru Shane Steichen in town, the Colts will opt to find their signal-caller of the future in the NFL Draft.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and Stroud, one of the most prolific passers in college football over the last two seasons, are viewed as the consensus top two picks in the draft.

While it’s not out of the question that one of Young of Stroud could fall in the draft, it’s far more likely that one of Levis or Richardson would be available to the Colts on NFL Draft night.

Either way, it’s clear that the Colts, who have not managed to find their next franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement, are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a signal-caller.