NFL trade rumors continue to swirl around Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who has been linked to the likes of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos. Taylor, who has been displeased with how contract negotiations have played out with the Colts, was given permission to seek a trade last week by Indianapolis. While the Colts' asking price is high- a first rounder or multiple picks equating to that value- NFL Network's Ian Rapoport still believes a Taylor trade will get done. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Rapoport said that he believes “it's likely he gets traded.”

"There is real interest in Jonathan Taylor and I would say it's likely he gets traded.. As long as the offer is good enough I think a trade probably gets done" ~ @RapSheet

“There is real interest. I would say at this point, it's probably more likely he gets traded than he stays.”

Rapoport was then asked if the Colts would take the best offer, to which he responded with, “as long as the offer is good enough.”

Taylor, 24, is one of the best backs in the league when healthy, having proved that during a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him lead the league in rushing yards and touchdowns while earning All-Pro honors.

But Taylor was limited to just 11 games in 2022 after suffering a high ankle sprain. The Colts balked at making a contract offer to Taylor, who wants to be among the highest-paid halfbacks in the league, prompting the Pro Bowler to request a trade in July.

Colts owner Jim Irsay adamantly said that the team wouldn't be trading Taylor now or in October (ahead of the league's trade deadline).

The Dolphins, who made a push for Dalvin Cook before he signed with the New York Jets, seem to be in the lead in a potential trade for Jonathan Taylor.