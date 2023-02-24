Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has emerged as a serious contender to buy the Washington Commanders. To do so, he’ll have to follow current Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s demands. However, Bezos has received one major supporter in his quest to buy the Washington franchise.

Snyder is refusing to sell the Commanders for anything less than $6 billion, via Charles Gasparino of the Fox Business Network. The NFL is pushing for Bezos to submit a bit, as he would certainly meet the league’s 30 percent equity rule.

Bezos has had ongoing discussions with rapper Jay-Z about a potential partnership in owning the Commanders. However, Bezos reportedly wants to retain control of the team if he purchases it. In making the deal possible, Bezos has considered selling the Washington Post with politician Mike Bloomberg as a potential buyer.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Jeff Bezos being one of the richest people in the world, and with the Post being in Washington, he became a logical buyer when Daniel Snyder began the selling process. However, the reality of him actually being the Commanders’ owner became much more real after hiring an investment firm.

Bezos brought on Allen & Company to review a potential bid on the Commanders. Allen & Company oversaw the latest two NFL franchises sales in the Panthers and Broncos.

Now, Bezos knows exactly what Snyder is looking for the sell the team. The NFL is encouraging Bezos to make an offer on the Commanders. No deal is set in stone yet, but the parameters are in place for Bezos to add the Washington Commanders to his impressive portfolio.