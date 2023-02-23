As Daniel Snyder looks into selling the Washington Commanders, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has been brought up as a potential buyer. Bezos has now taken a giant step towards actually owning the Commanders someday.

Bezos has hired the investment firm Allen & Company to help him consider making a bid on the Commanders, via the Washington Post’s Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke. While Bezos is now working with an investment firm, it’s still unclear whether or not the Amazon owner will make an offer, Maske noted.

Still, Bezos hiring Allen & Company show that he is putting a formal request in for the Commanders. The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers were the last two NFL franchises sold. Allen & Company was involved in both of them.

David Tepper bought the Panthers for $2.275 billion. The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group bought the Broncos for $4.65 billion. If Bezos is serious about buying the Commanders, Allen & Company knows how to manage the sale of an NFL franchise.

Daniel Snyder has been wrought with controversy over the latter of his ownership. There have been exposes accusing Snyder and the Commanders of sexual harassment, fraud and overall hosting a hostile workplace. While he hasn’t necessarily been forced out, Snyder understands that the walls are caving in.

Jeff Bezos is the third-richest person in the world according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. His current net worth sits around $120 billion. Bezos has more than enough capital to purchase the Commanders.

The only question remaining was if Bezos was truly interested. He hasn’t made an official bid, but Bezos’ hiring of Allen & Company shows he’s serious about potentially buying the Washington Commanders.